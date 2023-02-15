Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 09:48

Motorists are being hit with higher insurance premiums despite claims costs going down
Motorists 'being taken for a ride' with higher insurance premiums

James Cox

Motorists are being hit with higher insurance premiums despite claims costs going down.

That is according to the Alliance for Insurance Reform, which says drivers are being taken "for a ride".

The average personal injury award has dropped by nearly 40 per cent since new guidelines brought in back in 2021- aimed at lowering costs for motorists.

But the Alliance said they have anecdotal evidence of an increase in premiums in recent weeks.

Director Peter Boland said there is no justification for it.

Mr Boland told Newstalk: "There is a deal in terms of the morality of this, in that insures must pass on the benefits.

"If it's the case that most motor insurance premiums are starting to drift up again, then clearly Government is being taken for a ride on this."



