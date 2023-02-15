Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 08:15

Trade union says minimum wage no longer fit for purpose

The national minimum wage is no longer fit for purpose and should be replaced according to a trade union
James Cox

The national minimum wage is no longer fit for purpose and should be replaced according to a trade union.

The claim has been made by the Mandate trade union ahead of the publication of its 'Smoke and Mirrors' report.

It puts a spotlight on the pay of retail workers and shows nearly two-thirds are taking home below €451 per week.

Gerry Light from Mandate said instead of a minimum wage there should be a cost of living wage.

Mr Light said: "Clearly when you do the calculations it's [minimum wage] not fit for purpose. We're calling in the research [for] an hourly rate of pay of somewhere near €14 per hour.

"That's not far off the newly revised national living wage, that's only one important part of the jigsaw... this is all about weekly earnings."



trade unionmandateminimum wagegerry light
