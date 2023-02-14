Tue, 14 Feb, 2023 - 13:18

Sinn Féin failure to pay for election posters ‘deeply regrettable’, says Doherty

Pearse Doherty said any outstanding debt owed by the party locally needed to be paid.
Sinn Féin failure to pay for election posters ‘deeply regrettable’, says Doherty

By David Young, PA

Sinn Féin’s failure to pay an election poster bill of more than €5,000 is “deeply regrettable”, Pearse Doherty has said.

Mr Doherty said the outstanding amount was owed by some local Sinn Féin offices, not by the party on a national level.

On Tuesday, the Irish Independent reported that a Dublin-based poster printing company had chased the bill of €5,305.78  for four years before writing it off as bad debt due to a failure to pay.

The invoice owned to The Printed Image company was for posters for the 2014 local elections, the Independent said.

 

Mr Doherty said it was important the bill was paid.

“Sinn Féin at head office have paid all of their bills, that’s very clear,” he told RTE Radio One.

“What this story reflects is that some local areas in the 2014 local elections didn’t pay their bills.

“That’s deeply, deeply regrettable. Of course people should pay their bills.

“Head office can’t pay that bill. That is a matter for the local areas.

“It is for local areas to pay it and the key thing for me is to make sure that local areas do pay that bill.

“It’s long outstanding and all bills should be paid.”

He said the party’s head office would direct “as far as we can” that the bill was paid by the local offices.

“I’ve already reached out to the finance department in Sinn Féin and have asked them to go back to local areas and to ensure that those bills are paid,” he added.

“All outstanding debts, whether they’re raised at a local level or national level, should be paid, all debts incurred at head office level at a national level have been paid in terms of the 2014 election, that’s not an issue.

“We stand many, many candidates in a local election and unfortunately some areas didn’t pay the entirety of their bill and that shouldn’t have happened.”

Fine Gael Ard Fheis
Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe was involved in a controversy related to a failure to properly declare expenditure on election postering (Damien Storan/PA)

Last month, Sinn Féin revealed it failed to declare a series of expenses related to the hosting of press conferences during the 2016 general election campaign.

The undeclared expenses were for the hire of five indoor venues in Dublin, one of which was used twice, that totalled €2,160.70.

The party said the amounts should have been included in its return to the Standards in Public Office commission (Sipo). It expressed regret for the omissions.

The sums involved for hiring the venues were €360  for the Westin Hotel, €397.20 for Wynns Hotel, 600 for hiring the Royal Irish Academy twice, €250 for the Gresham Hotel and €553.50 for the National Gallery.

The party said while four of the venues were paid at the time, it conceded that the Royal Irish Academy was not. Sinn Fein said that invoice had since been settled.

The revelations about Sinn Féin’s finances follow the recent controversy involving Fine Gael Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe and undeclared expenses related to both the 2016 and 2020 election campaigns.

Mr Donohoe apologised for the failure to declare expenses related to postering work that was financed by the businessman Michael Stone and amended his returns to Sipo.

The minister said he wrongly assumed the postering had been done on a voluntary basis.



More in this section

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages
Parish priest makes out-of-court settlement over First Holy Communion incident Parish priest makes out-of-court settlement over First Holy Communion incident
Court hears of rape and abuse of boy (3) and girl (5) by mother and her partner Court hears of rape and abuse of boy (3) and girl (5) by mother and her partner
paschal donohoepearse dohertysinn féinirishsiposinnfeinpostersthe printed image
Live: Ministers consider cost of living package, EU agree ban on sale of petrol and diesel cars

Live: Ministers consider cost of living package, EU agree ban on sale of petrol and diesel cars

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more