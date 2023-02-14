Tue, 14 Feb, 2023 - 12:24

Independent TD Denis Naughten will not run in next election

The Roscommon-Galway TD said after 26 years in national politics, it was "step back and explore new opportunities"
Independent TD Denis Naughten will not run in next election

Muireann Duffy

Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway Denis Naughten has announced he will not content the next General Election.

Mr Naughten confirmed the news with a statement on his website, explaining he has made the decision "for both personal and professional reasons".

The next General Election is due to be held in 2025.

Mr Naughten said it was time to "step back and explore new opportunities" having spent 26 years in national politics.

"I want to thank the people of counties Longford, Leitrim, Galway and Roscommon most sincerely for their support over the last quarter of a century.

"It has truly been an honour to represent the people from those counties in Dáil Éireann over that time," he added.

"I entered politics at a young age, in difficult circumstances, and it was always my intention to turn my hand to something outside politics.

"The time has now come for that to happen and to provide an opportunity for others to represent the people of this area in Dáil Éireann."

Mr Naughten was first elected as a senator following a by-election in 1997, taking the seat vacated by his father, Liam. He was later elected as a TD for the then Longford-Roscommon constituency in the 1997 General Election.

In 2011, having voted against the government's plans to downgrade services at Roscommon Hospital, Mr Naughten lost the Fine Gael party whip.

From 2016, he severed as minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment in the Fine Gael-Independent minority government, but resigned from the role in October 2018 due to controversy surrounding the National Broadband Plan.



More in this section

Court hears of rape and abuse of boy (3) and girl (5) by mother and her partner Court hears of rape and abuse of boy (3) and girl (5) by mother and her partner
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages
Retail giants appeal against Blanchardstown Town Centre apartment scheme Retail giants appeal against Blanchardstown Town Centre apartment scheme
tdfine gaelroscommondenis naughtenindependentroscommon-galway
Parish priest makes out-of-court settlement over First Holy Communion incident

Parish priest makes out-of-court settlement over First Holy Communion incident

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more