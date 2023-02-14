Taoiseach and Tánaiste to spend St Patrick's Day abroad

Kenneth Fox

Argentina, Abu Dhabi, Kenya, India, and New Zealand are among the destinations that Government ministers will travel to as part of St Patrick’s Day celebrations this year.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will travel to Washington where he will meet US president Joe Biden in the White House on St Patrick’s Day.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin will also fly to the US and will spend a week in New York and Boston where he will attend a range of events to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and is expected to walk in the annual parade.

This year, a “big overseas effort” is planned which will “bounce back” from limited travel during the Covid pandemic with members of the Government visiting every continent. The full list of visits which will promote ‘100 years of Ireland’ is due to go to Cabinet on Tuesday.

The Taoiseach is also due to update his colleagues on the establishment of a Citizens’ Assembly on drug use at Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, while minister are will discuss a report from the National Economic and Social Council on the private rental sector.

Minister for Justice Simon Harris will also update the Cabinet on new legislation to protect victims of crime from intimidation and re-traumatisation, including work which is underway on legislation to protect vulnerable witnesses in cases of coercive control, forced marriage, stalking, and harassment.

The new provisions will ensure these protections, such as a prohibition on cross-examination by the accused, will be put in place for additional offences where they are seen necessary to protect vulnerable victims.