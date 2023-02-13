Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 16:12

Lovestruck couples visit shrine to St Valentine in Dublin

Engaged couples had their wedding rings blessed at the Carmelite Church in Whitefriar Street by Bishop Denis Nulty.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Couples hoping to be lucky in love have been visiting a shrine in Dublin which contains the partial remains of St Valentine.

Engaged couples had their wedding rings blessed at the Carmelite Church in Whitefriar Street on Monday by Bishop Denis Nulty at the shrine of St Valentine.

The historic city centre church is a traditional place of pilgrimage at this time of the year.

Valentine’s Day 2023
Engaged couple Ilona Catharine Dorrepaal and Patrick Michael Lennon were blessed by Bishop Denis Nulty at the shrine of the holy relics of St Valentine in the Carmelite Church in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Among those at the church were engaged couples Gavin and Patrick Corcoran, and Ilona Catharine Dorrepaal and Patrick Michael Lennon.

The remains of St Valentine, put to death in Rome in the third century for refusing to renounce his Christian faith, ended up in Dublin when they were gifted to an Irish preacher, Father John Spratt, by Pope Gregory XVI in 1836.



