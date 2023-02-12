What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Sun, 12 Feb, 2023 - 08:37

Sunday's papers cover cash for ESB connections, nursing home charges and a high-profile GAA star being investigated for fraud.
There is growing pressure on the Government to explain its use of the Office of the Attorney General in response to political controversy over its legal strategy on nursing home charges, the Business Post reports.

"Cash for ESB connections" reads the headline of the Sunday Independent, as it says ESB staff have been accused of seeking unlawful payments of up to €35,000 from a development firm.

The Irish edition of The Sunday Times reports that a man whose wife was diagnosed with cancer believes he was targeted by a prominent GAA star who claimed he had the same form of the disease and needed money to travel to America for treatment.

Private nursing homes are threatening to evict vulnerable residents who cannot afford to pay "extra" fees, The Irish Mail on Sunday reports.

The British front pages carry more allegations in the “Cash for Boris” row, discussions around Britain sending weapons to Ukraine and speculation on the ongoing mystery of Nicola Bulley’s disappearance.

The Independent and The Sunday Times report that the BBC chairman Richard Sharp undermined trust in the broadcaster and the public appointments system by failing to reveal his role in facilitating Boris Johnson’s loan of up to £800,000 (€900,000).

Hundreds of surgeries have been forced to cut their hours of operation due to being unable to afford heating bills, according to Sunday People.

British weaponry and military vehicles could be manufactured in Ukraine under plans that would mark a deepening of the country’s ties with Nato, The Sunday Telegraph writes.

The Sunday Express carries an exclusive interview with the brother of James Bulger on the 30th anniversary of the murder of the two-year-old boy.

The Sun on Sunday claims police are looking into two “suspicious” men who were spotted by a witness near the dog-walking route of missing mother Nicola Bulley.

The Sunday Mirror features a “confession” from singer Ben Ofoedu about cheating on his fiancee Vanessa Feltz.

And the Daily Star Sunday says soaring energy bills are causing nudists to keep their clothes on.



