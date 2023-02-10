Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 12:01

Lidl announces 700 new jobs across Irish operations

The jobs will include operational and office-based roles across Lidl's 176 stores, three regional distribution centres and Dublin head office
Muireann Duffy

Lidl has announced plans to create 700 new jobs this year, increasing its total workforce in the State to over 6,000.

The new jobs will be in a variety of operational and office-based roles across its network of 176 stores, three regional distribution centres and head office in Dublin.

Along with the jobs announcement, the supermarket also confirmed it will invest €14 million to facilitate a pay rise for all existing employees.

From March 1st, all employees will receive a wage increase, averaging an addition 7.5 per cent or approximately €2,000-2,500 per annum.

This will be in addition to Lidl's commitment to adopt the €13.85 Living Wage rate recommended by the Living Wage Technical Group which the supermarket announced last October.

The new jobs form part of Lidl's plans for a range of new stores and the completion of a €75 million extension of its distribution centre in Mullingar.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney said the announcement was a "real vote of confidence in the company's long-term commitment to the Irish retail sector and the Irish economy as a whole".

"Given the current cost of living pressures that everyone is feeling, I’m delighted to see that Lidl is investing in giving their workforce a pay rise to support them," Mr Coveney added.



