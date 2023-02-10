What the papers say: Friday's front pages

An extraordinary European Union summit, anti-migrant misinformation online and more woes caused by inflation are some of the stories covered on Friday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with comments made by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Brussels at a European Union summit. Mr Varadkar called for the need to secure the borders of the EU to prevent human trafficking, and for rejected asylum seekers to be deported. The summit, called in response to an uptick in irregular crossings at EU borders, was somewhat overshadowed by the surprise visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Dozens of nursing homes around the country are facing closure due to inflation, the Irish Independent reports.

The Irish Examiner reports that social media app TikTok is being using to spread anti-migrant misinformation.



Coverage from the trial of Stephen Silver is the lead story in The Herald. Mr Silver is accused of murdering Detective Garda Colm Horkan, a charge which he denies.

The Irish Sun reports that jailed Kinahan cartel members livestreamed themselves having a party from Mountjoy Prison.

Today's front page of The Irish Sun pic.twitter.com/1iQQ0EXpAb — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) February 10, 2023

In the UK, the papers at the end of the working week are led by soaring energy bills and interest rates, as well as the earthquakes in the Middle East and the search for missing mother Nicola Bulley.

The Daily Mail savages the Treasury on its front page after AstraZeneca snubbed the UK in favour of Ireland for its new plant – with the company citing the high cost of doing business in Britain.

Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis has urged the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to postpone April’s increase in energy bills, the Daily Mirror reports.

Ukraine is prepared to use British long-range missiles to hit Crimea – in a potential major escalation of western involvement in the war, The Times says.

While The Daily Telegraph front has Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab defending himself against bullying allegations.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Raab: high standards don’t make you a bully'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/Wfoe0OlreF — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 9, 2023

“Greedy banks” have been “blasted” over their refusal to pass on higher interest rates to savers, the Daily Express writes, after the cost of mortgage borrowing shot up.

The i‘s front page says raw sewage from the major HS2 site is being pumped into the River Colne.

Friday's front page: Raw sewage from major HS2 site pumped into green belt river



Read the full exclusive from @CapurrodDaniel online here: https://t.co/q7Q9BTRpIP#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/V8qDctRP1I — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 9, 2023

The Guardian reports that Church of England priests will soon be permitted to bless civil marriages of same-sex couples.

Guardian front page, Friday 10 February: Blessings for same-sex couples given C of E approval pic.twitter.com/P8HyIJdnmp — The Guardian (@guardian) February 9, 2023

The search for missing mother Nicola Bulley has moved to the sea amid the possibility she was swept 20 miles downriver, according to The Sun.

On tomorrow's front page: The search for Nicola Bulley moved to the sea amid the possibility she was swept 20 miles downriverhttps://t.co/g0L8jfyYYt pic.twitter.com/Tlk4z3KNWy — The Sun (@TheSun) February 9, 2023

The Financial Times says Nelson Peltz has called off his fight against Disney after the company revealed its plan to axe 7,000 jobs.

Just published: Front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Friday 10 February pic.twitter.com/ZUmRAVue9k — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 9, 2023

Metro features an appeal for donations for victims of the devastating earthquakes which have killed almost 20,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



THEY NEED YOUR HELP NOW



🔴 Plea for donations as the death toll mounts #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/l1RHFrIBvp — Metro (@MetroUK) February 9, 2023

And the Daily Star says comic Paul Chuckle is embarking on “a one-man mission to make the nation laugh again”, with “cancel culture” blamed for comedians being “dull”.