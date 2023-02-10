Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 08:33

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Here's a look at what the papers are covering on Friday.
What the papers say: Friday's front pages

An extraordinary European Union summit, anti-migrant misinformation online and more woes caused by inflation are some of the stories covered on Friday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with comments made by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Brussels at a European Union summit. Mr Varadkar called for the need to secure the borders of the EU to prevent human trafficking, and for rejected asylum seekers to be deported. The summit, called in response to an uptick in irregular crossings at EU borders, was somewhat overshadowed by the surprise visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

 

Dozens of nursing homes around the country are facing closure due to inflation, the Irish Independent reports.

The Irish Examiner reports that social media app TikTok is being using to spread anti-migrant misinformation.

Coverage from the trial of Stephen Silver is the lead story in The Herald. Mr Silver is accused of murdering Detective Garda Colm Horkan, a charge which he denies.

The Irish Sun reports that jailed Kinahan cartel members livestreamed themselves having a party from Mountjoy Prison.

In the UK, the papers at the end of the working week are led by soaring energy bills and interest rates, as well as the earthquakes in the Middle East and the search for missing mother Nicola Bulley.

The Daily Mail savages the Treasury on its front page after AstraZeneca snubbed the UK in favour of Ireland for its new plant – with the company citing the high cost of doing business in Britain.

Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis has urged the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to postpone April’s increase in energy bills, the Daily Mirror reports.

Ukraine is prepared to use British long-range missiles to hit Crimea – in a potential major escalation of western involvement in the war, The Times says.

While The Daily Telegraph front has Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab defending himself against bullying allegations.

“Greedy banks” have been “blasted” over their refusal to pass on higher interest rates to savers, the Daily Express writes, after the cost of mortgage borrowing shot up.

The i‘s front page says raw sewage from the major HS2 site is being pumped into the River Colne.

The Guardian reports that Church of England priests will soon be permitted to bless civil marriages of same-sex couples.

The search for missing mother Nicola Bulley has moved to the sea amid the possibility she was swept 20 miles downriver, according to The Sun.

The Financial Times says Nelson Peltz has called off his fight against Disney after the company revealed its plan to axe 7,000 jobs.

Metro features an appeal for donations for victims of the devastating earthquakes which have killed almost 20,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

And the Daily Star says comic Paul Chuckle is embarking on “a one-man mission to make the nation laugh again”, with “cancel culture” blamed for comedians being “dull”.



More in this section

Woman dies in Cork house fire Woman dies in Cork house fire
Conor Murray's father being treated in hospital for serious injuries following crash Conor Murray's father being treated in hospital for serious injuries following crash
Irishman (30s) shot dead in Australia Irishman (30s) shot dead in Australia
the sunthe guardiannewspapersfinancial timespressdaily mailmetroeditionsdaily expressdaily starthe daily telegraphthe timesithe independentfront pagesthe ii newspaperthe daily mirrorft
Daughter of solicitor suing for alleged false imprisonment 'didn't want to remember' cruise holiday

Daughter of solicitor suing for alleged false imprisonment 'didn't want to remember' cruise holiday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more