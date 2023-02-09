Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 18:48

Woman dies in Cork house fire

A woman in her 60s has died following a house fire in Ballyvolane on the northside of Cork city
Olivia Kelleher

A woman in her 60s has died following a house fire in Ballyvolane on the northside of Cork city.

Two units of Cork City Fire Brigade attended at the scene at around 9am on Thursday after a fire broke out in a house on Barnavara Crescent in Banduff, Ballyvolane.

Units of the fire service from Ballyvolane and Anglesea Street managed to bring the fire under control. A member of the public who spotted the blaze had raised the alarm at 8.43am.

A female occupant of the house was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem examination.

The scene has been preserved for a full technical examination in order to determine the cause of the fire. Garda enquiries are ongoing. However, it is understood that the fire was accidental.



