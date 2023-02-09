Bray Sea Life launches 'name a cockroach after your ex' fundraiser for Valentine's Day

James Cox

Bray Sea Life has launched a unique Valentine's Day fundraiser, allowing people to name a cockroach after an ex.

All proceeds will go the Sea Life Trust, a global charity that works to protect the world’s oceans. charity "provides vital care for marine animals through sanctuaries, funds a wide range of conservation projects as well as creating the world’s first Beluga Whale Sanctuary off the south coast of Iceland".

Announcing the appeal, Bray Sea Life encouraged the "un-romantics" to get involved.

Bray Sea Life has launched the quirky fundraiser to raise funds for the Sea Life Trust.

"Forget flowers and chocolates, this February Sea Life Bray are encouraging the un-romantics out there to name one of their cockroaches after that certain someone who has been ‘bugging’ them! In exchange for a small donation to the Sea Life Trust, their name will feature in Sea Life Bray’s brand-new Ranger Hut area – home to Madagascan hissing cockroaches and African land snails."

You can find more information and make a donation here.