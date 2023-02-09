Bray Sea Life launches 'name a cockroach after your ex' fundraiser for Valentine's Day

James Cox
Bray Sea Life has launched a unique Valentine's Day fundraiser, allowing people to name a cockroach after an ex.
All proceeds will go the Sea Life Trust, a global charity that works to protect the world’s oceans. charity "provides vital care for marine animals through sanctuaries, funds a wide range of conservation projects as well as creating the world’s first Beluga Whale Sanctuary off the south coast of Iceland".
Announcing the appeal, Bray Sea Life encouraged the "un-romantics" to get involved.
"Forget flowers and chocolates, this February Sea Life Bray are encouraging the un-romantics out there to name one of their cockroaches after that certain someone who has been ‘bugging’ them! In exchange for a small donation to the Sea Life Trust, their name will feature in Sea Life Bray’s brand-new Ranger Hut area – home to Madagascan hissing cockroaches and African land snails."
You can find more information and make a donation here.