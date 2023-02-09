Man arrested in connection with Miriam Burns investigation released without charge

Muireann Duffy

A man arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Co Kerry last August has been released without charge.

Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 50s, on Wednesday morning as part of the investigation into the death of Miriam Burns.

Ms Burns (70s) was found dead in her home in Killarney in unexplained circumstances on August 15th, 2022.

The arrested man was released on Wednesday evening and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter remain ongoing.