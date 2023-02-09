Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 06:19

Renewed appeal for information on 11th anniversary of Andrew Allen's murder

The 24-year-old was murdered in Co Donegal on February 9th, 2012
Rebecca Black, PA

A fresh appeal for information has been made 11 years after the murder of Andrew Allen in Co Donegal.

The 24-year-old, who was originally from Derry, was shot in front of his partner at his home in Links View Park, Buncrana, on February 9th, 2012.

Gardaí believe a number of people were involved in the murder, destruction of evidence and later sheltering the killers.

In a statement, gardaí said a number of people have been arrested and questioned in connection with the investigation but officers believe here are still people in both Buncrana and Derry City who have information that may assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

They are appealing to anyone with information, however insignificant it may seem, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Buncrana Garda station on 074-93 20540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.



