Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 13:12

Man who shot wife in head leaves senior Orange Order role

The Orange Order has apologised for any ‘distress or upset’ caused by the appointment of Stephen Fulton.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A Co Tyrone man who shot his wife dead in 1999 has resigned from a senior position in the Orange Order, the institution has said.

Stephen Fulton (77) had been appointed worshipful grand master of Cookstown Loyal Orange Lodge No 3.

However, following controversy after the appointment was revealed by the Sunday Life newspaper, the Orange Order has apologised for “any distress or upset” caused.

Fulton was convicted of the manslaughter of his wife Corien in April 2020 and was sentenced to five years in prison.

He shot her in the head at their home in Old Rectory Heights in Cookstown, Co Tyrone, in June 1999, when he was a part-time soldier in the Royal Irish Regiment.

 

An Orange Order statement said: “The officers of Cookstown District LOL No 3 can confirm that they have accepted the resignation of the worshipful district master Stephen Fulton.

“The district and former district master would take this opportunity to apologise for any distress or upset caused by his installation to this post.

“Cookstown District LOL No 3 now considers this matter to be closed and will not be making any further comment in relation to it.

“It is anticipated that a new district master will be elected in the coming weeks.”



