Fiona Sinnott: Gardaí renew appeal for information 25 years after disappearance

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on the 25th anniversary of Fiona Sinnott's disappearance.

The mother of one was last seen in Broadway, Co Wexford, on February 8th, 1998.

The 19-year-old had been socialising with friends in Butler's Pub.

Gardaí note the last confirmed sighting of Fiona was at approximately midnight, when she left the bar.

They are anxious to speak with four people seen in the area that night.

A motorist saw a male and female near Kisha Cross in the village, around midnight.

While two males, aged in their late teens or early 20s, were also seen close by.

All four have yet to be traced.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line or any garda station.