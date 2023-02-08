Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 10:17

Fiona Sinnott: Gardaí renew appeal for information 25 years after disappearance

The mother of one was last seen in Broadway, Co Wexford, on 8th February 1998.
Fiona Sinnott: Gardaí renew appeal for information 25 years after disappearance

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on the 25th anniversary of Fiona Sinnott's disappearance.

The mother of one was last seen in Broadway, Co Wexford, on February 8th, 1998.

The 19-year-old had been socialising with friends in Butler's Pub.

Gardaí note the last confirmed sighting of Fiona was at approximately midnight, when she left the bar.

They are anxious to speak with four people seen in the area that night.

A motorist saw a male and female near Kisha Cross in the village, around midnight.

While two males, aged in their late teens or early 20s, were also seen close by.

All four have yet to be traced.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line or any garda station.



More in this section

Video: Dublin Airport drone activity; Ireland gives Turkey €2m aid Video: Dublin Airport drone activity; Ireland gives Turkey €2m aid
Irish MEPs call for Olympics ban for Russian and Belarusian athletes Irish MEPs call for Olympics ban for Russian and Belarusian athletes
Dublin Airport should be liable for airline costs due to drone disruption, TD says Dublin Airport should be liable for airline costs due to drone disruption, TD says
wexfordmissing personfiona sinnott
Two men arrested over Natalie McNally murder no longer considered suspects

Two men arrested over Natalie McNally murder no longer considered suspects

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more