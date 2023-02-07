Tue, 07 Feb, 2023 - 07:48

What the papers say: Tueaday's front pages

The earthquake in Turkey and Syria dominates the front pages as the death tolls reaches over 4,000. Students on a trip to Turkey from Cork also managed to avoid the 7.8 magnitude earthquake.
What the papers say: Tueaday's front pages

By PA Reporter

The earthquake in Turkey and Syria dominates the front pages as the death tolls reaches over 4,000. Students on a trip to Turkey from Cork also managed to avoid the 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner both focus on the spiralling death tolls in Turkey and Syria as the Cork paper reports close to 4,000 people have been killed.

The Echo have comments from the principal of Coláiste Éamann Rís in Cork city who has confirmed that staff and students are all “safe” after an earthquake hit the area of Turkey they were due to travel to.

 

In the UK, the newspapers are consumed by the “catastrophic” earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria in the early hours of Monday morning.

The 7.8 magnitude quake that has killed thousands of people in the Middle East is the splash on the front pages of The Times, Daily Express, Daily Mirror, The Sun, The Guardian and Metro – all of them featuring images of the miraculous rescue of a girl from the rubble.

The Financial Times – which also covers the disaster – adds that it was the biggest earthquake in Turkey in 84 years.

Elsewhere, The Independent reports on the deaths of Epsom College’s headmistress, her husband and their daughter after they were all found dead with shotgun wounds in the grounds of the school over the weekend.

The i writes pollsters have warned the Tories that Liz Truss’s potential comeback has damaged the party.

Scotland’s former first minister Alex Salmond has warned Nicola Sturgeon that the new transgender laws are putting the country’s next run at independence in jeopardy, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Prime Minister has come under pressure to announce a boost in military funding, the Daily Mail claims.

And the Daily Star writes that the half-term holidays could be hit by travel disruptions.



More in this section

Daniel O'Donnell's sister remembered as 'force of nature' Daniel O'Donnell's sister remembered as 'force of nature'
Bid to list Co Antrim village as Unesco cultural world heritage site Bid to list Co Antrim village as Unesco cultural world heritage site
What the papers say: Monday's front pages What the papers say: Monday's front pages
the sunirish timesirish examinerthe guardiannewspapersfinancial timespressdaily mailmetroeditionsdaily expressdaily starthe daily telegraphthe timesithe independentthe echofront pagesthe ii newspaperthe daily mirrorft
Gardaí resume checks at airplane steps to manage arrivals with no travel documents

Gardaí resume checks at airplane steps to manage arrivals with no travel documents

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more