Mon, 06 Feb, 2023 - 12:07

Ryanair cancel flights due to French strikes

Flights to, from and over France have been impacted by the strikes
Ryanair cancel flights due to French strikes

Muireann Duffy

Ryanair has been forced to cancel a number of flights due to a strike by French air traffic controllers.

The action begins at 5pm on Monday (February 6th) and will last until 6am on Wednesday (February 8th).

In addition to impacting flights to and from France, Ryanair confirmed the action will also disrupt flights transiting through French airspace.

The airline did not give specific details as to the number of flights which have been cancelled, but apologised to those impacted and advised them to check the Ryanair website or app for flight status updates before travelling to the airport.

The company said this is the third time so far this year that French air traffic controllers have taken such action, calling on the European Commission to act.

Ryanair's director of operations Neal McMahon said it is "inexplicable that French Air Traffic Control can once again hold European passengers and visitors to ransom", labelling the strike "pointless".

He called for a protection of overflights, as is done in Italy and Greece, to ensure flights travelling over France are not affected by such strikes, describing this as "the simplest and most effective solution to avoid unnecessary mass disruption".



More in this section

Katie Taylor set for rematch with Amanda Serrano in Dublin Katie Taylor set for rematch with Amanda Serrano in Dublin
Strong argument required to support purchase of new Government jet, McDonald says Strong argument required to support purchase of new Government jet, McDonald says
Six dogs seized in Co Sligo amid suspected dangerous breed offences Six dogs seized in Co Sligo amid suspected dangerous breed offences
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more