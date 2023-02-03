Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 14:21

Irish peacekeeper injured in Lebanon attack discharged from Beaumont Hospital

The UN peacekeeper was injured in the shooting incident which left 24-year-old Private Sean Rooney dead.
By Gráinne Ní Aodha and Cate McCurry, PA

An Irish soldier who was seriously injured in an ambush in Lebanon is being discharged from a Dublin hospital to continue his recovery at home.

Shane Kearney, 22, was seriously wounded when the armoured UN vehicle he was travelling in was surrounded by a group of armed attackers in Lebanon last month.

Trooper Kearney, from Killeagh in Co Cork, was medically evacuated from Lebanon to Ireland, where he has been receiving care at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

The Defence Forces confirmed that Mr Kearney is being discharged from Beaumont Hospital on Friday.

“He still requires further medical treatment later in the year, but the medical staff are satisfied with his continued and steady progress to allow him to continue his recuperation at home with his family,” it said.

Last week, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin visited Ireland’s peacekeeping troops at Camp Shamrock and laid a wreath at a memorial to Private Rooney.

Mr Martin reiterated that the Government is “absolutely determined” to see those responsible for Mr Rooney’s death to be brought to justice, and encouraged the Irish soldiers to use support services available to them.

He also met the Lebanese ministers for foreign affairs and defence, Dr Abdullah Bou Habib and Maurice Sleem, in Beirut.



lebanonbeaumont hospitalirelandinjuredun peacekeepershane kearney
