Garda killer Aaron Brady's trial for perverting course of justice delayed to 2024

Eoin Reynolds

Garda killer Aaron Brady's trial for allegedly plotting to pervert the course of justice has been delayed until next year as it would have clashed with an appeal against his conviction for the murder of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe.

The Special Criminal Court heard on Thursday that Brady is due to appeal his conviction in October when his trial was also scheduled to begin.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt agreed to delay the trial to allow the Court of Appeal hear the submissions and consider its judgement. The new trial date was set for April 8th, 2024.

Brady and co-accused Dean Byrne are charged with conspiring to persuade a State witness not to testify during Brady's trial for the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe during a robbery at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Jenkinstown, Co Louth, on January 25th, 2013.

Brady (31) of New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh and Dean Byrne (29) from Cabra Park, Phibsborough, Dublin, are accused of conspiring to persuade prosecution witness Daniel Cahill not to give evidence in order to pervert the course of justice between April 8th, 2020, and June 22nd, 2020.

Brady is also accused of recording the playing of a video of a witness being interviewed by gardaí, thus embarking upon a course to pervert the course of public justice between February 20th, 2020 and May 7th, 2020,

During Brady's trial in 2020, the court was told that the video of Mr Cahill telling gardaí that he heard Brady admitted to murdering a garda was circulating on social media.

Trial judge Mr Justice Michael White described the dissemination of the video as "the most outrageous contempt of court" and a "deliberate attempt to intimidate" the witness and others who were to give evidence.

In August 2020 Brady was convicted of murdering Detective Garda Donohoe, a garda acting in accordance with his duties. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and must serve a minimum of 40 years.