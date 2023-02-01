Gardaí treating death of 13-year-old Limerick girl as 'personal tragedy'

David Raleigh

Gardaí said Wednesday they were treating the death of a young teenage girl in Co Limerick as a “personal tragedy”.

The girl, aged 13, from south county Limerick, was the subject of a Garda search operation on Tuesday evening.

Her body was recovered in the Kilmallock area.

Gardaí have ruled out foul play in the girl’s death.

A garda spokeswoman said: “The death of a 13-year-old girl whose body was recovered in the course of a search operation in Co Limerick on yesterday evening, Tuesday, January 31st, 2023 is being treated as a personal tragedy.”

The spokeswoman said a Garda file “will be sent to the Coroner” for an inquest following a postmortem.

Locals expressed their shock, and they offered sympathies to the girl’s family.