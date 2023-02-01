Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 14:31

Protesters call for State to act to protect women ‘in spirit of Brigid’

Members of Natalie McNally’s family and members of the Iranian community were in attendance at the rally in Dublin.
Protesters call for State to act to protect women ‘in spirit of Brigid’

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A crowd gathered at the gates to the Dáil on Wednesday to call for action to be taken to protect women against violence and oppression.

The rally was held to coincide with St Brigid’s Day, with speakers asking that women be protected in the spirit of the Celtic goddess and Christian saint Brigid, who is associated with healing.

Among those who attended the rally were the family of Natalie McNally who read out a poem about violence against women.

Also in attendance were members of the Iranian community, students, representatives of the National Women’s Council and feminist activist Ailbhe Smyth.

“Wouldn’t it be absolutely an incredible achievement for us to begin to see the figures (of women killed) come down rather than increase, and that’s my hope on this St Brigid’s Day as I think of her as the healer and protector of women,” Ms Smyth told those gathered.

Roja Fazaeli, an associate professor in Islamic civilisations at Trinity, said as St Brigid’s Day is celebrated, it was important to raise the issues of the oppression of women across the world.

She said that Iranian women and men have backed the feminist movement Woman, Life, Freedom, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last year after, in the “understanding that freedom for women means freedom for all”.

The protest was organised by People Before Profit, and the socialist feminist movement Rosa is to organise another protest at Dublin city’s the Spire on March 8th for International Women’s Day.



More in this section

Dublin named one of the most 'Instagrammable' places for 2023 Dublin named one of the most 'Instagrammable' places for 2023
Former Custom House Capital employee encouraged father to invest Former Custom House Capital employee encouraged father to invest
Immunity rules for Troubles crimes may be tightened further, signals UK minister Immunity rules for Troubles crimes may be tightened further, signals UK minister
irishst brigidrosabrigid
Man arrested over attempted murder of two police officers in Northern Ireland

Man arrested over attempted murder of two police officers in Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more