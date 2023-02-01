Live: PayPal to cut 7% of global workforce; Irish unemployment rate steady at 4.4%

Paypal job cuts

PayPal has said it is planning to cut 7 per cent of its global workforce, or about 2,000 employees, the latest in a list of fintech firms to be hit by the economic slowdown.

The company employs more than 2,000 people in Ireland. If cuts were carried out proportionally, that would equate to more than 140 jobs.

In May last year PayPal said it would cut a total of 307 jobs from its Irish operations in Dundalk and Dublin.

Unemployment data

The State's unemployment rate was 4.4 per cent in January, the same level as December following an upward revision, Central Statistics Office data shows.

The jobless rate has remained between a 21-year low of 4.2 per cent and 4.5 per cent over the last nine months amid a tight labour market.

Cancer inequality

People living in the most deprived areas in Ireland have a higher chance of developing cancer, and have a 28 per cent higher risk of dying from cancer, according to a new report.

A new report by the National Cancer Registry Ireland (NCRI) also found a higher incidence of stomach, lung and cervical cancer in people living in these areas.

Higher incidences of breast, prostate, and melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer are also more prevalent.