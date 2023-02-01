Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 12:40

Live: PayPal to cut 7% of global workforce; Irish unemployment rate steady at 4.4%

Stay on top of the latest headlines with the breakingnews.ie lunchtime update
Live: PayPal to cut 7% of global workforce; Irish unemployment rate steady at 4.4%

Paypal job cuts

PayPal has said it is planning to cut 7 per cent of its global workforce, or about 2,000 employees, the latest in a list of fintech firms to be hit by the economic slowdown.

The company employs more than 2,000 people in Ireland. If cuts were carried out proportionally, that would equate to more than 140 jobs.

In May last year PayPal said it would cut a total of 307 jobs from its Irish operations in Dundalk and Dublin.

Unemployment data

The State's unemployment rate was 4.4 per cent in January, the same level as December following an upward revision, Central Statistics Office data shows.

The jobless rate has remained between a 21-year low of 4.2 per cent and 4.5 per cent over the last nine months amid a tight labour market.

Cancer inequality

People living in the most deprived areas in Ireland have a higher chance of developing cancer, and have a 28 per cent higher risk of dying from cancer, according to a new report.

A new report by the National Cancer Registry Ireland (NCRI) also found a higher incidence of stomach, lung and cervical cancer in people living in these areas.

Higher incidences of breast, prostate, and melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer are also more prevalent.



More in this section

Government position on nursing home charges 'denies people's rights' Government position on nursing home charges 'denies people's rights'
Dublin named one of the most 'Instagrammable' places for 2023 Dublin named one of the most 'Instagrammable' places for 2023
Man who once found his murdered father on Dublin street is jailed for threatening gardaí Man who once found his murdered father on Dublin street is jailed for threatening gardaí
cancerpaypalunemploymenthealth inequality
Immunity rules for Troubles crimes may be tightened further, signals UK minister

Immunity rules for Troubles crimes may be tightened further, signals UK minister

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more