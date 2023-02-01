Dublin named one of the most 'Instagrammable' places for 2023

Kenneth Fox

Dublin has been named one of the Most "Instagrammable" Places in the World in 2023.

It comes as global travel site Big 7 Travel officially released their 'World’s Most Instagrammable Places 2023' on Wednesday. Their annual hashtag tally, which is now in its fifth year, analysis cities that hold the most 'gram' appeal.

Dublin placed 27th out of 50 cities, with the travel site saying "Its plethora of mediaeval history, charming pubs, street art and lively culture are just a few things that make it an Instagramer’s dream.

"Wander the halls of the world’s most epic library, aka, The Library of Trinity College and bring your #bookworm aesthetic full circle. And then clink a few pints of Guinness in the uber photogenic Temple Bar area."

They used a comprehensive scoring system that analysed the number of hashtags and TikTok views per destination, sample survey results of Big 7 Media’s 1.5 million audience, and their global editorial team to come up with the list.

The final results are ranked in order of their visual allure and popularity on social media.

The full list includes 50 destinations on nearly every continent; from major cities such as Istanbul, Paris and Tokyo. Other Instagrammable places in the Top 50 to add to your ‘must-visit’ include Table Mountain in South Africa and Wadi Rum in Jordan.

Sydney came in at No.1 for both 2019 and 2020, Japan took the No.1 spot for 2021, while Singapore claimed the No.1 spot in 2022.

You can check out the full list of the most of the most "Instagrammable' places here.