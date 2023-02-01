Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 09:37

NCT backlog: 375,000 vehicles on roads without cert

At the moment, 375,000 cars are on Irish roads without a valid NCT, which is 170,000 above the norm for this time of year
NCT backlog: 375,000 vehicles on roads without cert

James Cox

A total of 375,000 cars are on the roads without a valid NCT.

Operators Applus will today apologise to customers for recent booking issues in front of an Oireachtas Transport Committee.

The National Car Test first began in Ireland in 2000, to test if vehicles are roadworthy.

At the moment, 375,000 cars are on Irish roads without a valid NCT, which is 170,000 above the norm for this time of year.

Representatives from the operator of the NCT Applus will today tell an Oireachtas Transport Committee that there are a number of reasons for the high figures.

Backlogs are partly down to a large number of motorists failing to show up for their tests and an ageing workforce.

The company will say around 2,500 people a week don't show up for their test.

Another 1,000 people cancel their appointment just before the test, leaving little time for the company to find a replacement.

In some parts of the country, the next available appointments aren't until September.



More in this section

Man who once found his murdered father on Dublin street is jailed for threatening gardaí Man who once found his murdered father on Dublin street is jailed for threatening gardaí
Former Custom House Capital employee encouraged father to invest Former Custom House Capital employee encouraged father to invest
Mortgage payments by ex-partners can be taken into account in welfare payment, court rules Mortgage payments by ex-partners can be taken into account in welfare payment, court rules
nctcarsoireachtas transport committeenational car testvehiclesapplus
Immunity rules for Troubles crimes may be tightened further, signals UK minister

Immunity rules for Troubles crimes may be tightened further, signals UK minister

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more