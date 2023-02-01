Report: People in deprived areas have higher risk of cancer, lower survival rate

James Cox

People living in the most deprived areas in Ireland have a higher chance of developing cancer, and have a 28 per cent higher risk of dying from cancer, according to a new report.

A new report by the National Cancer Registry Ireland (NCRI) also found a higher incidence of stomach, lung and cervical cancer in people living in these areas.

Higher incidences of breast, prostate, and melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer are also more prevalent.

Dr Niamh Bambury, co-editor of the report, said: "Another significant finding that we had was in relation to survival. Those in the most deprived areas had significantly poorer survival for overall cancer with a 28 per cent higher risk of death within five years of a cancer diagnosis.

"This is compared with those in the least deprived areas, and again there was no significant narrowing or widening of this disparity over time."

The difference in survival rates remained significant even with age, gender and cancer types taken into account.

Chair of the NCRI board Dr Jerome Coffey said: "These important data underline the known links between socioeconomic deprivation and cancer incidence and survival, with no major reductions in disparities between groups over the time periods examined.

“Prevention, screening and early diagnosis are major elements of the National Cancer Strategy 2017-2026 and will have to remain as priorities in subsequent strategies.”

The report found a range of factors may contribute to the disparity, including differences in general health, exposure to particular risk factors, health-seeking behaviour that can influence early detection, and access to health care.