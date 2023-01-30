Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 12:12

Homelessness in Ireland is beyond crisis point, says Peter McVerry

The "real number" of homeless people in the country was likely double or triple the official figures, the campaigner said.
Homelessness in Ireland is beyond crisis point, says Peter McVerry

Vivienne Clarke

Homelessness in Ireland is now beyond crisis point, veteran campaigner Fr Peter McVerry has said.

The "real number" of homeless people in the country was likely double or triple the official figures, he told Newstalk radio.

A record high of 11,632 people are homeless in the Republic according to the latest official tally – which also show almost 3,500 children were in emergency accommodation for Christmas.

The official Department of Housing figures for December published on Friday show there were 8,190 adults and 3,442 children recorded as homeless. The total figure for November was 11,542 people.

Fr McVerry said the official tally excludes rough sleepers and women in refuges.

“We have record numbers of people who are homeless who are registered, but there are a huge number – thousands – of homeless people who are not registered. People who are not registered include people sleeping rough, women and children in domestic refuges who cannot return home and at least 5,000 asylum seekers who have been given permission to stay in Ireland and can't leave the Direct Provision places."

Fr McVerry also said that the perceived hardening of attitudes towards refugees was being driven by far-right groups.

“It's certainly true that the influx of refugees is putting a strain on services, including accommodation services, medical services, education services and there is maybe some sort of backlash.

“What I'm heartened by is that the protests in areas like Ballymun, the people of Ballymun have come out publicly to say they do not support those protests. I think it is obviously organised by a small, far-right group whose only interest is in stoking fears and presenting themselves as the solution to those fears in the hope that they will get more support - and maybe at some stage in the future get a few votes for an election.

“These protests are all about the far-right groups, not about the refugees.”



More in this section

Taoiseach denies knowledge of State legal strategy to avoid nursing home care payouts Taoiseach denies knowledge of State legal strategy to avoid nursing home care payouts
Close to €60 million paid out to families as cost-of-living payments to be phased out Close to €60 million paid out to families as cost-of-living payments to be phased out
Moore St traders say their livelihoods will be destroyed by city centre development Moore St traders say their livelihoods will be destroyed by city centre development
homelessnesshomelessrough sleepersdepartment of housingfr peter mcverry
Re-opening of zinc mine set to create 190 jobs in Kilkenny and Laois

Re-opening of zinc mine set to create 190 jobs in Kilkenny and Laois

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more