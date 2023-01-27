Woman (70s) dies in Fermanagh house fire

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A woman aged in her 70s has died in a house fire in Co Fermanagh.

The fire broke out at a property in the Killynure Crescent area of Enniskillen on Thursday evening, police said.

“At approximately 5.55pm, police were notified of a fire in the property and attended along with colleagues from other emergency services,” PSNI Detective Inspector Winters said.

“Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the fire but, sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our investigation is now under way to determine the cause of the fire.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, and quote reference number 1665 of 26/01/23.”