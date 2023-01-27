Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 10:24

Woman (70s) dies in Fermanagh house fire

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene after firefighters extinguished the blaze.
Woman (70s) dies in Fermanagh house fire

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A woman aged in her 70s has died in a house fire in Co Fermanagh.

The fire broke out at a property in the Killynure Crescent area of Enniskillen on Thursday evening, police said.

“At approximately 5.55pm, police were notified of a fire in the property and attended along with colleagues from other emergency services,” PSNI Detective Inspector Winters said.

“Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the fire but, sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our investigation is now under way to determine the cause of the fire.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, and quote reference number 1665 of 26/01/23.”



More in this section

Firefighter takes High Court case over shoulder injury suffered at a nursing home Firefighter takes High Court case over shoulder injury suffered at a nursing home
Porterhouse sees revenues surge 79% to €25.5m Porterhouse sees revenues surge 79% to €25.5m
What the papers say: Friday's front pages What the papers say: Friday's front pages
firepsnico fermanaghenniskillen
Man (47) jailed for three years for raping his sleeping girlfriend

Man (47) jailed for three years for raping his sleeping girlfriend

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more