Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 09:21

Man (30s) dies after car crashes into wall in Kilkenny

The crash took place in the early hours of Friday in Dunbell.
By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A man aged in his 30s has died after his car crashed into a wall in Co Kilkenny.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 2.50am on Friday in Carn, Dunbell.

The man, who was the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, which was attended by Gardai and emergency services.

His body has since been removed to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny and a postmortem examination is due to take place.

The road has been closed to allow for an examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to come forward, particularly if they have camera footage.

Those with any information are asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150 or any Garda station.



