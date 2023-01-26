Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 22:01

Man (40s) seriously injured after being struck by car in Dublin

A man, aged in his 40s, is seriously injured after being struck by a car in Clondalkin, Co Dublin on Thursday morning
Man (40s) seriously injured after being struck by car in Dublin

James Cox

A man, aged in his 40s, is seriously injured after being struck by a car in Clondalkin, Co Dublin on Thursday morning.

At approximately 7.20am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a car and pedestrian at the junction of Ninth Lock Road and Nangor Road.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital. His injuries are understood to be serious. The driver of the car did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including motorists with dash cam) from the junction of Ninth Lock Road and Nangor Road at the time of the collision, to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.



More in this section

Man (47) jailed for three years for raping his sleeping girlfriend Man (47) jailed for three years for raping his sleeping girlfriend
Porterhouse sees revenues surge 79% to €25.5m Porterhouse sees revenues surge 79% to €25.5m
Court discharges freezing order against steel firm's former financial controller Court discharges freezing order against steel firm's former financial controller
gardaicollisionemergency servicesclondalkintallaght university hospitalpedestrian
Firefighter takes High Court case over shoulder injury suffered at a nursing home

Firefighter takes High Court case over shoulder injury suffered at a nursing home

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more