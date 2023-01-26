Live: Regency trial judgement due in April; Tánaiste visits Irish troops in Lebanon

Regency trial

After hearing evidence for 52 days, the Special Criminal Court will deliver a judgment in April in the trial of Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch, who is charged with the murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel, and his two co-accused who deny participating in the murder.

Presiding judge Ms Justice Tara Burns, sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone, said the court would notify parties if the judgment for the three accused is available before April 17th next.

Earlier on the final day of the trial, the defence barrister for a builder, who denies participating in the murder of Mr Byrne, gave his closing speech to the non-jury court submitting that there are a number of holes in the prosecution's case.

Government 'determined' to get justice for Private Rooney

The Government is “absolutely determined” to see those responsible for the killing of a peacekeeper in Lebanon brought to justice.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin was speaking as he visited Ireland’s peacekeeping troops at Camp Shamrock in the country.

The Tánaiste laid a wreath at a memorial to Private Seán Rooney who was killed in a shooting incident in December.

Mr Martin, who was due to meet the Lebanese ministers for foreign affairs and defence several hours later, said he will “impress upon them the need to ensure that the Lebanese investigation is as thorough and complete as possible”.

Engineer accused of stealing Dublin rental car and bringing it to Norway

A Norwegian engineer has been extradited to Ireland accused of stealing a rental car he allegedly hired in Dublin before driving back to his home country two years ago.

Bjorn Tveter, 40, from Langelandsfjellet, Jessheim, Norway, appeared at Dublin District Court on Thursday.

He is charged with stealing the Audi from a Dublin car rental firm and using false documentation to hire the vehicle on November 25th, 2020.

Detective Garda Dominic McGrath told the court the accused replied “not guilty” to the motor theft offence and “that’s true” when the documents charges were put to him.

Novak Djokovic's father spotted at pro-Russia demonstration

Footage has emerged showing Novak Djokovic’s father at a pro-Russian demonstration at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

A group gathered on the steps outside Rod Laver Arena following Djokovic’s quarter-final victory over Russian Andrey Rublev holding Russian flags, one of which bore the face of Vladimir Putin, and chanting “Serbia, Russia”.

And a post on a pro-Russian YouTube channel shows Srdjan Djokovic standing with a man holding the Putin flag and wearing a T-shirt with the pro-war Z symbol on it.