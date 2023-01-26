Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 10:42

Investigation launched after prisoner (20s) found dead

The prisoner, who was from Co Donegal, was found at Castlerea Prison where he was on remand.
Stephen Maguire

An investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in prison on Thursday morning.

The prisoner, who was in his 20s and from Co Donegal, was found at Castlerea Prison where he was on remand.

The man's family have been informed of his death.

A full investigation has now begun into the circumstances of his death.

A spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service confirmed the incident.

"The Irish Prison Service can confirm that there was a death in custody of a person in the custody of the Irish Prison Service on 26th January 2023 and the next of kin have been notified.

"This death in custody will be investigated by the Irish Prison Service, The Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Síochána, where circumstances warrant.

"The cause of death is determined by the Coroner’s Office."



donegalirish prison servicecastlereacastlerea prison
