Three injured in public order incident involving 'large group of males' in Citywest

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating a public order incident "involving a large group of males" at around 6.30pm on Monday.

According to the Irish Examiner, the incident took place at the International Protection Centre in Citywest where international protection applicants are being accommodated.

"Gardaí received reports of a disturbance involving a large group of males," a statement from the Garda Press Office confirmed.

"A number of Garda units attended and order was restored.

"Two persons were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. One other person received an injury that did not require further medical treatment," the statement added.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.