Live: Man charged with garda car arson attack; changes for Irish Revolut customers

Keane Mulready-Woods case

The mother of a 17-year-old who was murdered and whose body was chopped into pieces by a criminal gang has said she wishes she could see her son one last time and hear him say "I love you Mam".

In a statement read out at a sentence hearing for two men who facilitated the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods, Elizabeth Woods said she prays for justice for her son's "inhumane, violent and barbaric death".

Gerard Cruise (49) and Paul Crosby (27) both pleaded guilty to a charge that, with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, they facilitated the murder of Mr Mulready-Woods, at Rathmullan Park, Drogheda, Co Louth, between the dates of January 11th and 13th, 2020.

The judge adjourned the case to February 13th when the pair will be sentenced.

Mercy Hospital death

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has called for a full security audit of all hospitals following the death of an 89-year-old after he was assaulted by a fellow patient at Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in Cork.

Mathew Healy, a farmer from Berrings, Co Cork, was killed following the incident in a general ward in the hospital on Sunday.

Mr Healy was pronounced dead at the scene and a 32-year-old man was arrested. The man was taken to Bridewell Garda station where he is being held under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: "In light of this awful incident, the INMO is once again repeating our call for a full review and audit of security systems and protocols in Irish hospitals."

Revolut changes

Revolut has confirmed plans to begin offering Irish bank account details to customers after setting up an Irish branch of its European business.

Previously, Revolut users were issued a Lithuanian IBAN for their Euro account, which sometimes caused issues for customers who wish to be paid into their Revolut account.

Over two million Irish customers will be offered an Irish IBAN over the coming months, which the company said will be better suited for using Revolut as a primary banking account.

Donegal arson attack

An off-duty garda prevented a Garda station from being damaged after a patrol car was set alight outside the premises, a court has heard.

Details of the incident were heard as a man appeared before Letterkenny District Court charged with the arson of a garda car outside Castlefin Garda station in Co Donegal. The incident took place just after 4am on Saturday.

The court was told that Gary McGinley (35) had been captured on CCTV pouring petrol on the Hyundai i30 estate patrol car, causing €10,000 of damage to the vehicle.

The accused was remanded in custody after gardaí objected to bail.