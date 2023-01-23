Four men charged with fraud and deception over tampering with horses

Kenneth Fox

Four men have been arrested and charged in connection with organised deception and fraudulent practices involving the tampering of identification passports and microchips of horses due for slaughter.

The arrests come following a three-year joint investigation carried out by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

The four men one is aged in his 30s, one in his 40s and two in their 50s are in court this morning.