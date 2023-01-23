Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 10:35

Vida Care to offer unlimited GP care for €13 a month

The company said patients will be able to access same-day appointments provided by a team of 35 online GPs
Kenneth Fox

Irish healthcare provider Vida Care is expanding with the launch of a new digital healthcare platform which will offer patients unlimited GP care seven days a week for just €13 a month.

The company is also opening the State's first rapid health screening clinic in south Dublin which will enable walk-in patients to undergo routine health tests and to receive their test results within 24 hours.

The company said patients will be able to access same-day appointments provided by a team of 35 online GPs, all of whom are registered with the Irish Medical Council.

Vida Care also have plans to expand the online service to include physiotherapists, nutritionists, speech and language therapists, psychologists, and wellness experts.

Speaking about the announcement, Vida Care's founder and chief executive Conor Kelly said: "We have an ambitious strategy to become Ireland’s leading digital healthcare provider. We are starting by making it easy to access GP care, and we are slashing the cost of GP care in Ireland so that it is affordable to anyone who needs it.

"Irish patients tend to visit their GP at least three times a year and the average cost of a visit during normal opening hours is €60.

"That amounts to €180 a year. Vida Care offers unlimited access to a team of 35 online GPs, all year round, for €13 per month or €156 annually. Pay-as-you-go consultations are also available from €35."

The tests carried out at the rapid screening clinics include those for cholesterol, cortisol, diabetes, thyroid, hormones, colon cancer and STIs. Patients will be able to receive their results within 24 hours.



