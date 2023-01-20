Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 17:18

Man killed in three-vehicle collision in Co Clare

The collision occurred on the N85 near Inagh shortly after 1pm on Friday
Man killed in three-vehicle collision in Co Clare

Muireann Duffy

A man has been killed in a road traffic collision involving three vehicles in Co Clare.

The crash took place on the N85 between Ennis and Ennistymon, near Inagh village shortly after 1pm on Friday.

A man aged in his 60s, who was an occupant in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people injured in the collision were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road between Inagh and Ennistymon is currently closed to traffic to allow gardaí to complete a forensic examination at the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has camera (dash cam) footage is asked to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065-908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line one 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.



More in this section

Drunk motorist drove his car into Skerries supermarket Drunk motorist drove his car into Skerries supermarket
Varadkar expresses regret over Northern Ireland protocol Varadkar expresses regret over Northern Ireland protocol
Video: Google parent to make significant job cuts; refugees face prospect of homelessness Video: Google parent to make significant job cuts; refugees face prospect of homelessness
university hospital limerickgardaiclareroad deathfatal road traffic collisioninaghennistymon
Explained: Why are so many tech firms laying staff off?

Explained: Why are so many tech firms laying staff off?

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more