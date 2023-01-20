Live: Kilkenny councillor's home vandalised; judge rules on Bewley's Café stained-glass

Bewley's Café stained-glass row

Four of the Harry Clarke stained-glass windows in Bewley's café, on Grafton Street, Dublin, belong to the landlord, the High Court has ruled.

However, two other windows are the property of the tenant and operators of the café, Mr Justice Denis McDonald found.

The six stained-glass works by the renowned illustrator and stained-glass artist are believed to be worth €1 million.

The judge was giving his decision in a dispute between the landlord, RGRE Grafton Ltd, a company of developer Johnny Ronan, and the tenant, Bewley's Café Grafton Street (BCGS) Ltd and its subsidiary Bewley's Ltd, in a dispute with its origins in the payment of rent as a result of difficulties created by the Covid pandemic lockdowns.

Regency trial examines phone records

An intelligence analyst has told the Special Criminal Court that phone records give no "clear opportunity" for Jonathan Dowdall to have met Gerard 'The Monk' Hutch on one of the dates the ex-Sinn Féin councillor proposed the accused "confessed" his direct involvement in the murder of David Byrne.

However, phone analyst Sarah Skedd, who is to be one of the State's final witnesses, said on Friday it is possible that "this meeting" in a Dublin park took place on the previous day - Sunday, February 7th, 2016 - as call records for Dowdall's phone show that a cell, located on Collins Avenue in Whitehall "oriented in such a direction as to potentially give coverage to the park", was used at 3.16pm.

During his lengthy cross-examination, Dowdall told the court the meeting took place on either February 7th or February 8th and that he was not "100 per cent sure which day it was".

Kilkenny councillor's home targeted

A Kilkenny councillor was left “terrified” when his home and van were vandalised on Thursday night but has vowed he “will not leave” or be intimidated.

The homes of Eugene McGuinness, who lives in Bishop Birch Place in Kilkenny City, was attacked at around 8pm on Thursday.

A section of his front windows were smashed, along with a glass panel in his front door, along with windows in his van, lights and back doors which were parked at the front of the property in the housing estate.

Cllr McGuinness was at home alone at the time of the incident.

Andrew Tate remains in custody

A judge in Romania has granted prosecutors another request to extend the arrest of Andrew Tate by 30 days.

The social media personality has been detained in the country for weeks as prosecutors investigate a case of human trafficking case and rape.

Tate (36), a British-US citizen with 4.7 million Twitter followers, was initially arrested in Bucharest on December 29th on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and being part of an organised crime gang.

His brother Tristan and two Romanian women have been detained in the same case.