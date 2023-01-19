Man arrested following stabbing incident in Dublin

James Cox

A man has been arrested after another man was stabbed in an assault incident in Drimnagh, Dublin 12 on Wednesday.

Gardaí arrived to the scene shorty before 10.30pm. At the scene, they observed an injured man lying on the floor and another man brandishing a large knife.

Following a physical struggle between the man and the uniformed gardaí, the man was successfully disarmed and arrested by two unarmed Garda members.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997 and was taken Crumlin Garda Station where is currently detained.

The injured man (20s) received a number of apparent stab wounds and was later taken to St James’ Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

No other injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact gardaí at Crumlin on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.