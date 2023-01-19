Man (80s) dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Dublin

A man in his 80s has died after a single-vehicle crash in Cabinteely, Co Dublin.

The incident took place on the Old Bray Road at about 10.20am on Wednesday.

The man was fatally injured when the car he was driving collided with a wall.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to the mortuary at St Columcille's Hospital. A post-mortem will take place in due course.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cabinteely Garda Station on 01 666 5400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.