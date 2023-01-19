What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

By PA Reporter

The financing of Paschal Donohoe's 2016 election campaign continues to make the front pages.

Mr Donohoe has been accused of disrespecting the Dáil after failing to quell the controversy around a failure to declare election expenditure, the Irish Examiner reports.

The Irish Times says the Government has been warned that a plan to install thousands of electric vehicle charging points around the country will place “more pressure than ever” on the electricity grid.

The Irish Independent reveals that Newstalk-owner Bauer Media Audio is among at least 12 companies that have failed to publish gender pay-gap reports despite a legal deadline on December 31st.

The Irish Daily Mail reports on house price growth as the Central Statistics Office released the latest residential property price index.

The Irish Daily Mirror gives the latest on "poster-gate" as the Minister for Public Expenditure faced questions in the Dáil over the financing of his 2016 election campaign.

A High Court judge has described Celtic Tiger restaurateur Marcus Sweeney as “up to his oxters” in organised crime, the Irish Daily Star reports.

The Belfast Telegraph claims hundreds of medicines regularly sent to Northern Ireland from Britain could be discontinued by the end of the year because of the Brexit protocol.

Meanwhile, industrial action, economic plans and Downing Street’s defence of cake are featured on the British front pages.

Hospitals in the UK will “grind to a halt” on February 6th when nurses and ambulance staff strike together, The Guardian quotes senior health leaders as saying.

Guardian front page, Thursday 19 January 2023: Nurses and ambulance staff to stage unprecedented joint strike pic.twitter.com/fu3t4WP8m1 — The Guardian (@guardian) January 18, 2023

The Daily Mail warns UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt that failing to cut taxes in his upcoming budget will cost the Conservatives the next election.

Red wall MPs have accused the British government of making a mockery of “levelling up” as the south east receives more regeneration funds than the north east, Yorkshire and the West Midlands, reports The Times.

Ex-Brexit secretary David Davis writes in The Independent that Boris Johnson loyalists trying to return him to Number 10 risk consigning the Tories to “10 years in the electoral wilderness”.

Thursday’s INDEPENDENT Digital : “Back off, Boris… or you’ll consign Tories to 10 years in the wilderness” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/i9BdrSl1wU — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) January 18, 2023

Inventor James Dyson warns in The Daily Telegraph that British prime minister Rishi Sunak’s “stupid” and “short-sighted” policies are holding back the economy.

🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Dyson: Stupid, short-sighted policies holding back economy'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletter ⬇️https://t.co/JIMevXsl8s pic.twitter.com/6Xp0FrWHnP — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 18, 2023

Jeremy Hunt, meanwhile, is labelled “Mister Coffee Bean” by Metro after he explained inflation in a video using cups in the Treasury canteen.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



MISTER COFFEE BEAN



🔴 Chancellor mocked over inflation video #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/QXXv8Jwi9D — Metro (@MetroUK) January 18, 2023

The Financial Times says Keir Starmer will tell the global financial elite at the Davos summit that he wants to improve relations with the EU, with the UK Labour leader to say the post-Brexit trade deal is damaging the British economy “as every day passes”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 19 January https://t.co/dR4GdJunLH pic.twitter.com/Ippv6tvkuF — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 18, 2023

A Tory MP has been criticised for accusing nurses forced to use foodbanks of not budgeting properly, notes the Daily Mirror.

King Charles has given a £250 million (€285 million) windfall from an offshore wind farm deal back to the country, reports the Daily Express.

The i has obtained new data showing 99.99 per cent of court warrants from energy companies over prepayment meters are waved through.

Thursday's front page - Prepay meter scandal grows: 99.99% of court warrants are waved through#TomorrowsPapersToday



Latest by @deankirby_: https://t.co/9q7WL4uwb7 pic.twitter.com/LkpOj1ajid — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 18, 2023

Gary Lineker has admitted being pranked by the sound of a porn movie being played in the background while he presented FA Cup coverage was hilarious, says The Sun.

On tomorrow's front page: Gary Lineker yesterday laughed off the Match of the Day “porn noise” scandal — and said he took great pleasure filling his half-time analysis with sex-filled innuendo.https://t.co/nvOVU63uKd pic.twitter.com/eJvm6dTMfh — The Sun (@TheSun) January 18, 2023

And the Daily Star reports Mr Sunak has pushed back against a suggestion by the head of a food watchdog that people should not bring cake into the office for the sake of their colleagues’ health.