Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 16:14

Parcel Motel to cease operating from end of month

The company will cease its operation from January 31st
Sarah Slater

Parcel Motel is to cease operating from the end of this month.

In a statement issued to users on Friday ParcelMotel.com, which is now owned by US courier company UPS, confirmed the brand will "cease to exist" from January 31st.

"We are closing all Parcel Motel operations and you can no longer use the lockers for pick-up or deliveries after this date."

The company added the pick-up lockers will remain in service until January 31st, and parcels not collected before then will be moved to the nearest UPS facility for further transportation.

"For sending and/or using your virtual address, we ask you to keep track of these dates to make sure you can use our services before January 31st.

"January 22nd is the last day to send a parcel to another member of Parcel Motel, January 25th is the final day to send a parcel to an address or make a return, and January 27th is the last day for Irish Virtual Address check in," the statement added.

The company thanked customers but did not confirm what will happen to Parcel Motel lockers around the country, of if there will be any job losses following the decision.



deliveriesparcel motelups
