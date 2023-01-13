Body of woman (40s) found in Dublin apartment

Cate McCurry, PA

A woman’s body has been found at a Dublin home.

Her remains were discovered in an apartment in Royal Canal Park in Ashtown on Friday.

Gardaí, who were alerted at about 10am, said the woman aged in her 40s was declared dead inside the home.

Her body remained at the scene on Friday, which was being preserved for a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a postmortem examination will be carried out in due course.

A man who had been helping gardaí with their inquiries is now receiving medical treatment.

No arrests have been made and gardaí said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter.

Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow, gardaí added.