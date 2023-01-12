Thu, 12 Jan, 2023 - 08:11

Junior minister Damien English resigns over 2008 planning application

Damien English said he informed Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of his decision on Wednesday night
Muireann Duffy

Fine Gael TD Damien English has resigned from his position as Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment following questions surrounding a planning application he submitted in 2008.

The Meath West TD said he informed Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar of his decision on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday morning, Mr English issued a statement on the matter which read: "Yesterday in an online article, questions were raised about my planning application from 14 years ago.

"I reviewed this application, made in 2008, and it is clear to me that I failed to inform Meath County Council about ownership of my house in Castlemartin.

"This was wrong, not up to the standard required and I apologise for doing so."

Mr English thanked his constituents for their support, adding he will "continue to serve them and work hard on their behalf in the constituency".

He also thanked Mr Varadkar and his parliamentary colleagues, in addition to his wife and family.

A statement from Mr Varadkar on Thursday morning confirmed Mr English's resignation from his junior minister role.

"It was his view given the circumstances that his position was not tenable," the Taoiseach said.

"I agreed and accepted his resignation," he added.



