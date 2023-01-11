Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 06:11

Woman (60s) dies after being struck by van in Co Donegal

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A woman aged in her 60s has died after being struck by a van in Co Donegal.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident that took place on the main street in Killybegs at around 5.45pm on Tuesday.

Her body has since been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.

The road was closed following the collision to allow for forensic investigators to carry out a technical examination, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to those with camera footage from the area at the time to make it available to investigating officers.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Killybegs Garda station on 074-973 1002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.



