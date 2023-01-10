Tue, 10 Jan, 2023 - 10:54

Shots fired at house in Derry while child was sleeping inside

Police have appealed for information over the incident in Derry.
Shots fired at house in Derry while child was sleeping inside

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Shots have been fired at a house in Derry while the occupants, including a child, were asleep in their beds.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the early hours of Tuesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported just before 12.20am that two loud bangs had been heard outside an address in the Melmore Gardens area.

“The occupants of the house, who were in bed at the time, were awakened by the noise.

 

“Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, however, the victims have been left shaken and damage was caused to the front door of the property.

“It was reported that three men dressed in dark clothing were seen running away from the property in the direction of Leenan Gardens.

“This was a reckless attack on a home where a number of people, including a child, were asleep in their beds.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 21 of 10/1/23.”



More in this section

TDs advised to get panic alarms for safety TDs advised to get panic alarms for safety
Dublin City Council discuss funding of future New Year's Eve festivals Dublin City Council discuss funding of future New Year's Eve festivals
Man dies following road collision in Co Limerick Man dies following road collision in Co Limerick
ulsterpsnishotslondonderrymelmore gardens
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more