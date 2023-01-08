What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Hospital overcrowding is the main story on Sunday's front pages, with one report claiming Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly raised concerns about overcrowding with the HSE in the summer.

The health minister's warning is the main story in the Business Post.

Our front page today. Pick up a copy in stores or subscribe at https://t.co/u5ystSGUtr for these stories plus:



🗞️ Killian Woods on four years of the LDA



🗞️ Dermot Desmond's African Gold punt teeters on edge



🗞️ Revolut fined in Lithuania for failing to submit accounts on time pic.twitter.com/MjTUSfZHOn — Business Post (@businessposthq) January 8, 2023

The Sunday Independent leads with an Ireland Thinks poll which reveals the public's lack of confidence in hospitals.

Fifty patients have died this week as hospital overcrowding "chaos" continues, the Irish Mail on Sunday reports.

In this week's paper:

- Week of A&E chaos 'kills 50 patients'

- Sheep targeted to 'blood' fighting dogs

- William: Harry was brainwashed by therapy

- Revealed: €3.5bn interest bill for Anglo bailout ... and rising pic.twitter.com/jJz6R6Ny7v — Irish Mail on Sunday (@IrishMailSunday) January 8, 2023

The Irish Sun on Sunday leads with a pledge from the mother of a murdered boxer to keep fighting for justice.

Today's Irish Sun on Sunday front page. pic.twitter.com/tZ0IIcsq6g — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) January 8, 2023

The UK front pages for Sunday are again consumed by revelations from Prince Harry's autobiography and those given in his first of numerous television interviews, as well as the NHS crisis.

The Sun on Sunday features another excerpt from the book – recounting Harry’s claim of another alleged confrontation between the two princes.

Tomorrow's front page: William lunged at brother after Philip’s funeral, claims Harryhttps://t.co/jA8pbnszA0 pic.twitter.com/1n4XZg2RmH — The Sun (@TheSun) January 7, 2023

The Sunday Express continues to follow the fall-out from Harry’s revelation he killed 25 Taliban fighters, citing security experts who say he has put his children at risk, while the Sunday Mirror says he has made the Invictus Games a target for extremists.

The Sunday Telegraph and Sunday People adopt a more sympathetic tone to Harry after he told ITV’s Tom Bradby he only cried once over his mother’s death – when her coffin was lowered into the ground – due to him and his brother being preoccupied by consoling the devastated public.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:



'Harry's guilt: "I couldn't cry in public when my mother died"'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletter 👇https://t.co/UsfUCzx4yO pic.twitter.com/WIWg6tZcbG — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 7, 2023

Sunday's front page: Harry: I only cried once when my mum died.#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/hXrfWjCfAB pic.twitter.com/ywGsmGxpmk — The Sunday People (@thesundaypeople) January 7, 2023

Elsewhere, The Observer, the Sunday Mail, The Independent and The Sunday Times all report on the crisis gripping the NHS, with the latter writing that thousands of patients stuck in hospitals will be moved urgently into care homes under UK government plans to ease pressure on A&E wards.

Sunday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Pay deal needed to cut waiting lists, warn nurses” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sxqNN4eyrM — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) January 7, 2023

Sunday TIMES: “NHS to buy up care beds to clear wards” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VUQvJNb1Jf — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) January 7, 2023

And the Daily Star Sunday says British homes are facing an invasion from “sex-mad super-mice”.