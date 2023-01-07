Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 20:39

Gardaí renew appeal for information over death of Bruna Fonseca

Ms Fonseca's body was discovered in a residential property on Liberty Street in Cork City on New Year's Day
Gardaí renew appeal for information over death of Bruna Fonseca

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information regarding the death of 28-year-old Bruna Fonseca in Cork City.

Ms Fonseca's body was discovered in an apartment on Liberty Street on the morning of New Year's Day.

The Brazilian national had been living in Ireland for the past year, working as a contract cleaner in the Mercy University Hospital.

On Saturday, gardaí said their investigation into Ms Fonseca's death is going.

Investigators are now asking for anyone who was on Liberty Street in Cork City, either on foot or in a vehicle, between 4.30am and 6.30am on January 1st to contact gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda station on 021-494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

On Monday, a 29-year-old man was charged in connection with Ms Fonseca's death and appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court.

Ms Fonseca's former partner, Mille Pacheco, with an address at 5 Liberty Street, was remanded in custody to appear before Cork District Court again on January 9th.



More in this section

Man arrested as gardaí seize €32,200 worth of tablets in Dublin Man arrested as gardaí seize €32,200 worth of tablets in Dublin
Police investigating Natalie McNally murder seize car Police investigating Natalie McNally murder seize car
Weather warnings in place for western counties Weather warnings in place for western counties
corkgardaicork cityappealinvestigationbruna fonseca
Police to revisit Natalie McNally murder scene

Police to revisit Natalie McNally murder scene

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more