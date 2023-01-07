Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 09:11

Man charged with causing 1990 bomb explosion in Co Antrim

The suspect will appear in court to face terrorism offences.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man is to appear in court to face charges in connection with a bomb explosion in a Northern Ireland town in 1990.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch have charged a 53-year-old man with terrorism offences.

He has been charged with causing an explosion and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The charges are in connection with an explosion on New Street in Randalstown, Co Antrim, on November 25th, 1990.



