Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 14:33

Former civilian Garda staff member charged with corruption offences

Holly Hayden (26), of Charlesland Woods in Greystones, Co Wicklow, was charged with five counts of corruption. She appeared at a sitting of Dun Laoghaire District Court on Friday morning.
Former civilian Garda staff member charged with corruption offences

Two people, including a former Garda staff member, have been charged with corruption offences.

Holly Hayden (26), of Charlesland Woods in Greystones, Co Wicklow, was charged with five counts of corruption. She appeared at a sitting of Dun Laoghaire District Court on Friday morning.

The charges relate to accessing information from the PULSE system at Dun Laoighaire Garda station on three separate occasions in 2019.

She's also accused of sharing this information with an individual in exchange for cocaine, consideration or advantage.

The former civilian Garda staff member appeared before Dun Laoghaire District Court earlier today.

A man in his 30s was also arrested by officers connected to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation working on the corruption case, gardaí said in a press release on Friday morning.



More in this section

Two charged with murder of Mahamud Ilyas in Co Meath Two charged with murder of Mahamud Ilyas in Co Meath
Man (40s) arrested by gardaí investigating Greystones armed robbery Man (40s) arrested by gardaí investigating Greystones armed robbery
Ambulances to begin using Ennis General Hospital instead of UHL to ease pressure Ambulances to begin using Ennis General Hospital instead of UHL to ease pressure
gardadun laoighairealleged corruption charges
Live: Two charged with Mahamud Illyas murder; trolley crisis deepens

Live: Two charged with Mahamud Illyas murder; trolley crisis deepens

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more