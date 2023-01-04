Wed, 04 Jan, 2023 - 11:43

Man threatened with metal bars during car hijacking

The driver had stopped to offer assistance to a female motorist in Dundrod, Co Antrim.
Man threatened with metal bars during car hijacking

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man was threatened with metal bars and his car hijacked after he stopped to offer assistance to a woman at the side of the road.

Detectives are appealing for information over the hijacking in the Quarterlands Road area of Dundrod, Co Antrim, on Tuesday.

Shortly after 8pm, the driver of a silver BMW pulled over to assist a woman who had stopped on the roadside with the car’s hazard lights flashing.

When he got out of his car, he was approached by two men who threatened him with metal bars before taking his vehicle.

The car was found a short time later on fire on the Ballycolin Road in Dunmurry.

Anyone who may have witnessed the hijacking, saw the car or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1779 of 03/01/23.



More in this section

Live: Emergency departments battle ‘perfect storm’; house price growth easing Live: Emergency departments battle ‘perfect storm’; house price growth easing
'The worst I have seen': Emergency nurse expresses concern at ‘relentless’ conditions 'The worst I have seen': Emergency nurse expresses concern at ‘relentless’ conditions
House price growth slows in second half of 2022, says property website House price growth slows in second half of 2022, says property website
hijackingantrimpsnibmwdundrod
What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more