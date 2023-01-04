Man threatened with metal bars during car hijacking

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man was threatened with metal bars and his car hijacked after he stopped to offer assistance to a woman at the side of the road.

Detectives are appealing for information over the hijacking in the Quarterlands Road area of Dundrod, Co Antrim, on Tuesday.

Shortly after 8pm, the driver of a silver BMW pulled over to assist a woman who had stopped on the roadside with the car’s hazard lights flashing.

When he got out of his car, he was approached by two men who threatened him with metal bars before taking his vehicle.

Anyone with any information that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1779 of 03/01/23. pic.twitter.com/xMirZEn0lE — Police Lisburn and Castlereagh (@PSNILisCreagh) January 4, 2023

The car was found a short time later on fire on the Ballycolin Road in Dunmurry.

Anyone who may have witnessed the hijacking, saw the car or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1779 of 03/01/23.